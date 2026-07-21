Students at Castle Rushen High School showcased their creative talents at the school's annual Art and Design Technology Exhibition recently.
The exhibition marked the end of the academic year and featured work produced by students across fine art, product design, graphic design, textiles and practical woodworking.
Visitors, including family members and friends, attended the event to view a wide range of projects demonstrating students' creativity, technical skills and craftsmanship.
According to the school, the exhibition has continued to grow in recent years, attracting increasing numbers of visitors and providing an opportunity to celebrate students' achievements across the department.
Award winners for fine art included Tianna Christopher-Everitt, Franzine San Pedro and Bella Cowin, while Herbie Hampton-France and Alex Maher were recognised for product design.
Abbie Jackson, Neve McNaught, Rosie Elvin and Isla Cox were graphic design winners, while Ronan McGeown was recognised for practical woodworking and Lily-Rose Williams, Fern Corlett and Bella Cowin awarded for textiles.
One of the highlights of the event was the presentation of the department's annual awards, led by headteacher Mr Winstanley, recognising students for their achievements across the different subject areas.
A spokesperson from the school commented: ‘Adding to the warm and relaxed atmosphere, Mr Winstanley paused between presentations to share updates from the England versus DR Congo football match taking place that evening.
‘Congratulations to all our award winners and to every student whose work was exhibited. The standard of work on display was exceptional and is a testament to the creativity, perseverance and commitment shown throughout the year.
‘We would also like to thank our talented art and design technology staff for their passion, encouragement and dedication in inspiring our students to achieve such impressive outcomes.’