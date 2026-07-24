Island charity Breast Cancer Now Isle of Man held a memorable overnight Sleepout at the iconic Sea Lion Rocks Café in Groudle Glen last weekend, raising funds and awareness in a truly unique setting.
The event, generously sponsored by FIM Capital Ltd, was held with the kind permission of Groudle Glen Ltd and supported by Groudle Glen Railway.
Thirty-seven participants signed up for the challenge, including five visitors who travelled from the UK especially to take part.
The evening began with a lively journey aboard The Party Buzz, transporting participants through Groudle Glen where they trekked through to Lhen Coan Station.
From there, volunteers from Groudle Glen Railway welcomed everyone aboard the steam train for the journey to Sea Lion Rocks Café. Guests also enjoyed an engaging talk about the history of Groudle Glen, including its famous polar bears and sea lions.
After a delicious fish and chip supper, entertainment was provided by the ever-popular Mines a Shanty singers and acoustic musician Alex Cowley.
Throughout the night, 12 Civil Defence volunteers ensured everyone remained safe and well.
With warm, dry weather and clear skies, participants settled into sleeping bags beneath the stars.
While some slept soundly, others stayed awake to admire the star-filled sky, satellites, bats overhead and the gentle sound of the sea below. The experience was topped off by a stunning crimson sunrise before a light breakfast and the walk back through the glen.
Participants were encouraged to raise sponsorship for completing the challenge. Although donations are still being collected, organisers hope the event will raise more than £15,000 for Breast Cancer Now.
The charity extends sincere thanks to everyone who sponsored, volunteered, entertained, supported and participated, helping make the event both safe and successful.