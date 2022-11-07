FC Isle of Man part company with manager Chris Bass Sr
Subscribe newsletter
FC Isle of Man have parted company with manager Chris Bass Sr.
The former St George’s will be replaced by the club’s head of football Paul Jones until the end of the current season when the search for a permanent successor will begin.
A statement from the Ravens said: ‘Chris will always have a special place in Ravens’ history, especially being the club’s first manager and being originally appointed to the position in February 2020, however due to the pandemic he was unable to field his team in its first competitive fixture until July 2021.
‘Chris then went on to lead the team to promotion in its maiden season from the NWCFL Division One (South) as well as winning the club’s first trophy, the NWCFL First Division Challenge Cup.
‘The subsequent step up to the Premier Division this season has been challenging and despite a promising start to the season results have dropped dramatically over the past couple of months and following conversations with Chris the club have had to make what has been a very difficult decision.
‘The club would like to thank Chris for his efforts during his time as manager and wish him the very best for the future.’
Chairperson Gill Christian on behalf of the club’s board said: ‘It is never easy to make a decision such as this, and it is with a very heavy heart that we have decided to make this change.
‘We will be forever grateful to Chris for all his hard work and his part in leading the team to last season’s successes. He has committed an incredible amount of time to the club, which is hugely appreciated and we wish him all the very best in his future endeavours.’
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |