Anne-Marie says: ‘Micro-organisms get to work and break down the green waste. Over time, with turning it, air added, and heat, it all breaks down into lovely compost. It needs a constant heat of over 131F more than three days minimum to kill all weeds, pathogens and any bugs, all heat sterilised. We monitor and record the temps every day. We have recently built a large commercial polytunnel and that will be used as a testing facility for our compost on a variety of plants.