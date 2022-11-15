The visual development of the Isle of Man Ferry Terminal in Liverpool has been capturing the attention of ferry passengers travelling along the River Mersey this year.
The terminal building itself is now weather tight and is flying the Manx flag in the form of six triskelions, which will each be back-lit once the facility is completed next summer.
While the external fabric of the building will soon be completed, inside, the escalators and lifts are now installed and mechanical and electrical works continue.
The foundation for the vehicle entrance/exit ramp is now complete, and the security and check-in buildings are well on their way to being finished.
Major works being undertaken to protect the quay walls from scour damage remain ongoing.