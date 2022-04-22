Festival finally back to set Peel ablaze again

The Oie Houney winter fire festival on Peel beach - ( Isle of Man Newspapers )

After a two year break because of the pandemic, Oie Voaldyn, the Manx May Fire Festival will roar back into life on Sunday, May 1.

The festival is returning to celebrate Manx customs and traditions, and Peel Shore will resound to the sound of music and the sky will be lit with torch light parades and the flames of bonfires.

It marks Oie Voaldyn (May Day Eve) when participants welcome the return of summer after the long dark winter months.

The festivities will kick off at 2pm on Peel Beach and Weather Glass Corner (by the foot bridge across the harbour).

There will be a whole host of activities on offer for all the family, including:

l Music Stage from 2pm - 8.45pm

l Crosh Cuirn making with John Dog

l Viking Games with the Vikings of Mann

l Craft Work shop

l Magical Herbs of Oie Voaldyn workshop with Jane Prescott

l Guided walk of Peel in Manx and English with Stuart Bennett

l Story Telling in the Tepee on the shore

l Mad Jacks Axe Throwing

l Bouncy Castles

l Food stalls throughout the day

l Meet the Oie Voaldyn characters at 6pm

l Fire Show starts at 9pm

l Fireworks 10pm

The festival has a cast of 80 made up of the Summer and Winter Parades.

But never fear, the general public can also get involved.

Those over 16 can buy a wax torch on the day and take part in the parade of their choice.

This year there is also a souvenir programme on offer.

As the day and evening are free to attend, the organisers have asked that people buy a programme to help support the event for future years’ events.

Each programme has a lucky number to win a family meal for four at Filbeys Restaurant in Peel

For more information check out the group’s website www.oievoaldy.com or Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/oievoaldyn

You can also telephone on 07624 481814.

The organisers also wished to thank the Peel Town Commissioners, Visit Isle of Man and Culture Vannin for their financial assistance in supporting the festival.