Peel Cathedral is set to host its special ‘Festival of Lessons and Carols’ on Sunday afternoon.
Held at 3.30pm, the service will see Dr Peter Litman, Stuart Corrie and the Cathedral Choir join up for this year’s selection of carols, which is drawn from traditional and modern arrangements and includes ‘Mary, did you know?’, ‘The Sussex Carol’ and ‘Ding Dong Merrily’ among others.
The service is by candlelight and will open with one young chorister singing ‘Once in Royal David’s City’.
Dr Peter Litman commented: ‘It’s a great start to your Christmas season and you get the chance to belt out all of your favourite carols and descants in the fabulous new acoustic and warm cathedral.
‘Doors open at 2.30pm, and due to the busy nature of the service you are advised to arrive in plenty of time to get a good seat.’