A new puffin pedestrian crossing has now opened in Braddan after five weeks of work.
The work was completed by building company JCK, and was delivered on schedule and on budget.
Braddan Commissioners ‘came together’ on Thursday to mark the opening of the crossing by imitating the famous Beatles walk on Abbey Road in 1969.
Chairman of Braddan Commissioners, Andrew Jessopp, said: ‘It’s great to have a slightly light-hearted approach to this matter but the last few months have been quite stressful for us.
‘We always knew that a crossing was part of the planning conditions for our new community centre, but initially we were led to believe that a simple zebra crossing would be sufficient.
‘The Department of Infrastructure then instructed us that we required a more costly puffin crossing and it’s a shame that some politicians took it as an opportunity to take the edge off the Commissioners Roundhouse project, which really wasn’t helpful to the authority, our tenants, our parishioners and users of the facility.
‘Thankfully the building is open and growing from strength to strength, with some fantastic events already having been held and there being great plans for the future.’
Braddan Parish Commissioners also recently confirmed that the new access road to the Roundhouse will be open before Christmas.
The new road will provide access from Ballaoates Road to the facility’s car park.
Works for the road began in April after staff from Braddan Commissioners cleared shrubs, bracken, and overgrowth.
The road and access to the site had been an ongoing issue between the Department of Health and Social Care and the local authority since the leisure facility was opened in January.
A cost was eventually agreed for the sale of the land where the road will be by the Department of Infrastructure in July.