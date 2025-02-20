Fifteen bills have been removed from the government’s legislative programme in the part 12 months.
Details were revealed in an update to the Island Plan which Chief Minister Alfred Cannan will bring to the March Tynwald.
Bills removed from the legislative plan since the last update in March 2024 include those on national security, hate crime, criminal injuries compensation and information rights.
A number of bills have not been removed but paused pending resources becoming available.
These included three with the Department of Health and Social Care - the Medicines Bill, the Mental Health Bill and the Mental Capacity Bill - with the department noting it had other legislative priorities.
The Cabinet Office, too, said it had Island Plan priorities other than the National Security/Official Secrets Bill and the Information Rights Bill.
It said work had been paused on the Registration of Electors (Amemdment) Bill until after next year’s general election.
Treasury has removed the Criminal Injuries Compensation Bill, explaining that it plans to progress a new statutory criminal injuries compensation scheme on a tariff basis in order to replace the three existing non-statutory schemes.
The Department of Infrastructure has shelved a planned Coastal Footpath Bill, saying further work is being carried out to determine whether it is required.
Meanwhile, the Department of Home Affairs also says that Financial Intelligence Unit (Amendment) Bill is no longer required as an order is being progressed instead.
A bill to replace the Interception of Communications Act 1998 and the Regulation of Surveillance Act 2006 has been dropped due to work required first on the Justice Reform (Amendment) Bill, the need to modernise police legislation as well as work required to support the Securing Our Island strategy, said the DHA.
The department gave the same reasons for pulling the Sentencing Bill and Hate Crime Bill.