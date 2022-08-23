Finance company staff spruce up the hospice’s grounds
Employees from a finance sector company spent a day working on the gardens and carrying out maintenance at the hospice’s Braddan headquarters,
Chelsea McCallum, a member of Capital International Group’s social and charity committee, said: ‘Hospice Isle of Man plays a hugely important role in the Isle of Man community and many of the Capital team have benefited from the incredible support they provide over the years.
‘Capital International Group is sponsoring the hospice’s Big Splash Trail this year and off the back of that, we were looking for more ways to get involved with the charity.
‘The surroundings of the Hospice building are so peaceful and so to play our part in maintaining that was a rewarding experience for everyone who came to help out.’
Hospice chief executive Anne Mills said: ‘All of us at Hospice Isle of Man are very grateful to the amazing group of staff from Capital who worked long and hard for us over the course of a day.
‘This is yet another example of the tremendous support Hospice receives from Capital, a business which, in many ways, shares our values of commitment and service to the local community.’
