The Crosh Pobble Chonnaghyn is presented every two years to someone who has ‘made a difference in the village and improved the quality of life in the community’.
It says the award recognises public-spirited work and the dedication of an individual who goes ‘above and beyond’ for Onchan.
Youth worker Martin Macfarlane was the most recent recipient, receiving the Crosh Pobble Chonnaghyn in January 2024 for 17 years of volunteering.
Nominations should be submitted in writing to the Secretary of the Trustees at Onchan District Commissioners, Hawthorn Villa, 79 Main Road, Onchan, IM3 1RD.