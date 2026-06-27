Members of Powerlifting Isle of Man will undertake a fundraiser with a difference on Sunday afternoon (June 28) when they pull a horse tram from the Terminus Tavern to Broadway and back.
The annual challenge will start near the organisation new base on Summer Hill before heading to the Douglas Bay Horse Tramway’s current halt at Broadway.
The team of volunteers will then make the return journey back, collecting donations as they go.
The challenge is expecting to get under way at 1pm and all funds raised will go to the development of the sport in the island.