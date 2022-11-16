Financial statement expected in December
Wednesday 23rd November 2022 1:07 pm
Dr Alex Allinson (Other 3rd Party )
The Treasury Minister says his department is investigating what support it can give the public this winter.
Alex Allinson was asked what plans there are for winter support to people on fixed incomes and people on long term benefits.
He summarised the payments that have already been made and explained that electricity prices have been capped, as well as bus fares.
Dr Allinson stressed that any additional help should be ‘properly targeted’ and that his department would look into more signposting to make sure people don’t ‘decide to take matters into their own hands’, which may ‘impact their long-term health’.
