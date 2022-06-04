Fine and sunny

The weather forecast for the first day of racing from the Met Office:

A fine day with long sunny spells, and the east or northeast winds, brisk in places at first, will ease light or moderate. Temperature will rise up to 18 Celsius over central and western parts, so feeling quite warm.

Tonight will stay dry, with tomorrow then cloudier, still largely dry but with perhaps a few outbreaks of rain late in the day.

Outlook

Any patchy rain at first on Monday soon dying out, then dry for the rest of the day and through Tuesday.