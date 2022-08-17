Fine selection of rams at Ballaglonney sheep sale
Ballaglonney Cooilingel Annual Sheep Sale. Photo by Callum Staley (CJS Photography).
As expected prices were down this year at one of the island’s major sheep sales.
There was the usual great turnout at Ballaglonney in Crosby to watch the Creer family’s sheep sale but the unrecedented rise in the costs of feed and fertiliser has meant that farmers are not so confident to increase their stock levels, despite some top quality animals coming through the sale ring.
Paula Creer said: ‘We knew that prices would be lower this year and they were definitely down on what they would be normally.’
More than 600 sheep went under auctioneer Peter Quayle’s hammer, including 78 rams. These were made up of New Zealand Suffolks, Texels, Texel Charollais crosses, Texel Beltex crosses, Milfords, Sufftex, Berrichons, Abberfields, Blue Texels, and Badger Face Texels.
The 15 New Zealand Suffolks were definitely the highlight of the sale with one of them recording the highest price of the day - £1,250.
Paula Creer told Food and Farming that they have been keeping New Zealand Suffolks ever since they were introduced into the UK more than 10 years ago.
They are know for having easily born, vigorous lambs that are quicker to get onto their feet and suck. They are also more resistant to worms and foot rot.
As with last year the sale could be accessed online via a live stream and those who had registered an interest before the sale could bid on the lots.
Paula said: ‘We did have some bids from the UK and as a result several rams will now be going across.’
