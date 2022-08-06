Fire alarms set off at Manx Petroleum base
Saturday 6th August 2022 6:29 am
Police are appealing for help to find the culprits who set fire to tissue paper near the Manx Petroleum compound on the South Quay in Douglas.
The fire set off alarms.
A police spokesman said; ‘Acts like this are reckless and dangerous.
‘If anyone was in the area at this time or knows anything about the incident, please contact police headquarters on 631212 quoting the reference number 97/35012/22.
‘Alternatively you can contact Crimestopppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.’
The incident happened at 10pm on Wednesday (August 3).