The Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service attended to a structure fire at a farm in Kirk Michael yesterday.
Crews were alerted to the fire at 10:39am, with two pumping appliances and one water bowser being utilised during the incident which lasted 90 minutes.
A spokesperson from the Fire and Rescue Service said: ‘On arrival, crews found a farm outhouse which was on fire and firefighters used hose reels to extinguish the fire.
‘Due to the location of the farm, there were difficulties obtaining water supplies and the water bowser was used to ensure that a steady supply of water was available.
‘The firefighters brought the fire under control and fully extinguished it after approximately one hour. They then remained in attendance for a further 30 minutes, dampening down hot spots.’
The owner of the farm asked the Fire Service to keep the location of the fire anonymous.