Politicians in Ramsey have been reacting after the Department of Infrastructure confirmed it is withdrawing its planning application for new flood defences and highway improvements along West Quay.
The decision, announced on Monday, follows criticism from residents over the potential impact of the scheme on parking and historic harbour views.
Ramsey MHK Lawrie Hooper said the low level of formal engagement on the planning system pointed to wider issues within government.
‘This doesn’t reflect “serious concerns’”, Mr Hooper said. ‘It also doesn’t address what alternative there is and why this alternative wasn’t originally proposed? Just useless, leaderless, directionless IOM Govt once again.’
Fellow Ramsey MHK Dr Alex Allinson welcomed the withdrawal but stressed the need for a revised proposal.
‘Whilst I welcome this, what is needed is a revised scheme which improves the roadway, helps prevent the risk of flooding but doesn’t loose parking spaces or the historic views of the harbour,’ Dr Allinson said.
‘Ramsey also needs more routine maintenance to try and minimise the risk of river flooding in the town centre as part of a consolidated flood risk plan.’
Ramsey Commissioner Juan McGuinness also supported the move and praised Infrastructure Minister Tim Crookall for responding to concerns.
‘I welcome this decision and am grateful for Minister Crookall’s swift action,’ Mr McGuinness said.
‘Flood protection is necessary. That has never been the issue. The concern was whether this particular design struck the right balance between mitigation, accessibility and the character of the area.’
Mr McGuinness noted that the minister had taken a similar decision in 2022 when earlier proposals were rejected.
‘However, it is also reasonable to ask how proposals so similar to those previously rejected were allowed to progress to formal submission again,’ he said.
‘Significant concerns were raised in 2021. Engagement took place in 2022 to try to find a more acceptable way forward but the plans created through that process were ignored.’
The original scheme included construction of a new flood wall, highway drainage upgrades, replacement of essential services beneath the roadway, and reconstruction of footways and carriageways to improve accessibility. Sustainable measures such as LED lighting were also planned.
Flood modelling suggested the proposed wall would have protected up to 542 properties under future climate scenarios and 478 properties during present-day extreme events.
Confirming the withdrawal earlier this week, Minister Crookall said: ‘While we remain fully committed to protecting homes and businesses in Ramsey from the risk of flooding, there have been serious concerns about the height of the wall that had been proposed and the number of parking spaces that would have been lost as a result.
‘I have listened carefully to the views of the community.
‘It is clear that the current design, whilst offering essential flood protection to the town, is not the right solution for West Quay, and therefore we are withdrawing the scheme in its present form.’
The Department said it will now begin a fresh round of consultation and work with key stakeholders, including Ramsey Town Commissioners, to explore alternative options.
Residents and businesses are being encouraged to take part in the forthcoming consultation process as revised proposals are developed.