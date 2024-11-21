A householder in Castletown says she has had the fire service called to her home two nights in a row after their outside lights were mistaken for flames.
The woman posted on the Castletown Chat Facebook page urging people not to call the fire service to her home Scarlett House for a third time.
She explained how the lights change colour and have been up all year but they have been changed for the festive season.
On the post she said: ‘Hi all, just a quick msg to say we’ve had the fire brigade down at Scarlett House two nights in a row now, due to someone calling 999 to report our house is on fire.
‘We do appreciate neighbours looking out for one another but it is not a fire, just our outside lights that have been up all year long - we just change the colour scheme for festive seasons!
‘So no need to call the fire brigade out for a third time please! They have better things to take care of than our outside lights.’