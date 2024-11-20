Tonight (Thursday)
- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.
- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at Pico’s Bar, Douglas, 8pm to 10pm.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
- Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- DJ Ninjafingers at the Heron, Douglas.
- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.
- Karaoke and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Trevor John Shimmin at Railway Inn, Douglas, 8:45pm to 11:30pm.
- 995 at Jaks Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin.
- Sunset Jet at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9:15pm.
- Totally 80s at Sam Webb’s, Douglas, 9:30pm.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
- That Kelly Bird at Looky’s Bar, Douglas, 10pm to 1am.
Saturday
- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Mark Firth and Friends at the Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.
- Karaoke FM at the Castle Arms, Castletown, 8pm.
- Alex Harris at the Heron, Douglas.
- Music and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Penthouse Dive at Jaks Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas.
- Powercut at the Creek, Peel.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Union, Castletown.
- That Kelly Bird at Frank Matcham’s, Douglas, 9pm to 11:30pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at the Manx Arms, Onchan, 9pm to midnight.
- Dickie Kelly at the Albert, Douglas, 9pm.
- David Castro at the Whitehouse, Peel, 9pm.
- The Barefoot Revolution at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9:15pm.
- Awesome Party Band at 1886, Douglas, 9:30pm.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
Sunday
- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.
- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.
- David Holland at the Station, Port Erin, 5pm to 8pm.
- Ray Sloane karaoke at Jaks Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas.
- Open mic with Alex Cowley at the Heron, Douglas.
- Nige T at 1886, Douglas, 7pm.
- Trevor Shimmin at Quids Inn, Douglas, 7:45pm.
Tuesday
- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.
Wednesday
- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.