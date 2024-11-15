The island’s towns and villages are soon going to be lit up with Christmas lights and festive cheer.
Next week the switching on of Christmas lights will begin to take place across the island.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the seasonal events:
Kicking off with Douglas, the event will take place on Thursday, November 21 between 5.30pm and 8.30pm.
The capital will have an outdoor cinema, snow garden and winter wonderland including free fairground rides and a silent disco.
Crowds can also enjoy some Christmas crazy golf, a large ice sculpture and an itty bitty photobox.
Father Christmas will be in his grotto to meet children and give them presents too.
Christmas will be officially underway in the north on Friday, November 22.
Starting at 5pm, Father Christmas will be at his sleigh near Millichaps.
At 6.45pm, the big man in his sleigh will join the Lantern Parade from the Town Hall.
From 5 till 8pm there will be children’s rides at the Courthouse, Christmas crazy golf in Parliament Street, a Christmas market, along with street performances and singing.
Parliament Street, Peel Street, Market Hill, Court Row, Bourne Place and part of Water Street will all be closed from no earlier than 3pm until no later than 10pm.
Onchan will be lighting up the village on Wednesday, November 27.
The lights will be turning on at 6pm.
There is plenty to see and do throughout the evening with an outdoor cinema playing Christmas films, musical entertainment from Onchan Silver Band and Platform Theatre Group.
Children can also meet Santa in his Grotto, have their face painted or have a sail on the lake by moonlight.
Peel Christmas Light Switch On - November 30
Peel will be lighting up the streets on Saturday, November 30.
Running throughout the afternoon from midday, there will be market stalls, plenty of mulled wine and live music and dance.
Skeddan Jiarg, an intergenerational Manx dance group led by Grainne Joughin, will perform at Market Place at 2pm.
Crosby Silver Band will also perform, along with Peel Clothworkers Choir and the Cathedral Choir.
Father Christmas will be there to see the children.
Castletown will be celebrating their lights turning on around the town on Saturday, December 7.
Festive stalls will be in Castletown Square, along with Castle Rushen Choir, guest soloist Paul Costain and a Christmas carol sing-along with the Castletown Metropolitan Silver Band.
The fun starts at 3.40pm, and the lights will switch on at 6pm