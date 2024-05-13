The fire service were called to a large fire at Leonardo’s Restaurant in Castletown on Sunday evening.
The fire was started by a chip fryer in the building’s kitchen, which is situated towards the rear of the property.
A spokesperson from the Fire and Rescue Service said: ‘Crews from Castletown, Rushen and Douglas were dispatched to Castletown Square on Sunday evening by the emergency services control room, following reports of a multi floor structure fire and persons being reported as trapped.
‘Upon arrival, the incident commander quickly ensured that the final occupant was out of the building before handing them over to our colleagues in the ambulance Service for medical attention.
‘Four fire appliances and an aerial ladder were used at the scene. The duty officer, brigade officer and decontamination support team all attended and remained in attendance for approximately two hours to bring the incident to a close.’