Motiv8 Addiction Services has launched an online forum designed specifically for individuals affected by alcohol, drugs, gambling or gaming.
The initiative offers a new and confidential way to reach out and communicate with team members at the Douglas-based organisation.
A spokesperson for the the island charity said: ‘The forum is a dynamic space where you can connect with others who share similar experiences, exchange stories, and offer support.
‘We have a range of topics available for discussion, and you can be assured that a trained Motiv8 team member will be present to provide guidance and support.’
The online forum is open on week days from midday, and for those who prefer an evening session, there will be a special evening forum every Wednesday at 6pm.
The initiative aims to provide a safe and supportive environment, particularly for those who may be reaching out for the first time and prefer to do so in confidence.
There is also an hour dedicated to family members and significant others on Thursdays at midday.
Motiv8 chief executive Thea Ozenturk said: ‘We believe this forum will be a valuable resource for many, and we encourage you to join in and reach out to us.
‘People who are impacted by alcohol, drugs, gambling or gaming can often feel isolated and find it difficult to reach out for help and support.
‘We hope that this forum will show people that they are not alone and give them the opportunity to seek support and guidance through Motiv8 without having to pick up the phone and talk to someone.
‘The first step to getting support can be daunting and this forum creates an avenue to make initial contact with us in confidence.’