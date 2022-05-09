Fire service responds to chimenea explosion

The fire and rescue service responded to an incident in the early hours of this morning.

Shortly before 5am, three major appliances from Douglas Station arrived at a property on Ballaquayle Road, Douglas, following reports of an explosion and fire.

When the first crew arrived they quickly discovered the cause to be a chimenea at the rear of the property and the reported explosion to be due to aerosol containers found within.

No damage was caused to the nearby property.

A chimenea is a freestanding front-loading fireplace or oven with a bulbous body and usually a vertical smoke vent or chimney.

They are becoming more popular and they are generally safe.

As a result of the incident, the fire service has issued some general safety tips: