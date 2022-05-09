Fire service responds to chimenea explosion
Monday 9th May 2022 12:53 pm
The fire and rescue service responded to an incident in the early hours of this morning.
Shortly before 5am, three major appliances from Douglas Station arrived at a property on Ballaquayle Road, Douglas, following reports of an explosion and fire.
When the first crew arrived they quickly discovered the cause to be a chimenea at the rear of the property and the reported explosion to be due to aerosol containers found within.
No damage was caused to the nearby property.
A chimenea is a freestanding front-loading fireplace or oven with a bulbous body and usually a vertical smoke vent or chimney.
They are becoming more popular and they are generally safe.
As a result of the incident, the fire service has issued some general safety tips:
- Never use flammable liquids to start a fire.
- Use small kindling to start and slowly add larger wood.
- Only burn wood or the reccommended fuel, not household waste.
- Build your fire from scratch so you know what it contains.
- Keep fires small and manageable.
- Ensure the chimenea is stable and positioned well away from combustible materials.
- Never leave it unattended.
- Have a safe set up - place your chimenea away from decking, structures, bushes and trees.
- Have some water nearby just in case.
