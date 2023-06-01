Specialist firearms officers were called out as part of a search for a vulnerable missing man.
Police had warned the public not to approach the missing man.
A police spokesman said that due to the specific circumstances, specialist firearms officers were used to ensure the safety of everyone involved.
He said the person involved is being dealt with by the appropriate agencies.
‘We thank the public for their assistance during the investigation and particularly thank Green Light TV for assisting in part of the search,’ he added.