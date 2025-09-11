An Isle of Man firefighter says he is ‘feeling alright’ after the first hour of an extraordinary challenge to complete 2,977 burpees in a single shift.
Adam Boyd, of the Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service, began the challenge at 9am today (Thursday, September 11) outside Douglas Fire Station.
By 10am, with hundreds already behind him, he said it had started well.
‘I’ve always liked burpees,’ he laughed, ‘and it’s even better to be putting them into a good cause.’
The figure of 2,977 burpees represents each of the lives lost in the September 11 attacks in the United States in 2001, including 343 firefighters, paramedics and first responders.
‘This is a tribute to the courage and sacrifice shown by so many on that fateful day,’ Adam said.
‘As a firefighter, I feel a deep connection to the 343 who made the ultimate sacrifice trying to save others.
‘They are our brothers and sisters, and their bravery continues to inspire us daily.
‘This is not about me, it’s about honouring the memory of those we lost. Every drop of sweat is a small tribute to their immense courage.’
The challenge, which will run for the length of Adam’s nine-hour shift, is also raising money for The Fire Fighters Charity and Heroes on the Water.
He described the effort as ‘equal parts meaningful and slightly unhinged’, but said he hoped islanders would get behind the cause.
‘If you can, please donate, every pound counts, and every burpee will be powered by your generosity (and possibly regret),’ he joked.
‘Let’s make this day one of remembrance, respect, and just enough sweat to fill a small paddling pool.’
You can follow his progress throughout the day on the Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service Facebook Page.
Donations can be made via Adam’s fundraising page at: www.peoplesfundraising.com/.../adam-burpee-challenge.