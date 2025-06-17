Those taking part in this year’s Parish Walk may have to prepare for a warm one.
While most of us will welcome a nice sunny day, those facing a gruelling 85-mile walk may find it somewhat draining.
There will be a need for sun hats and caps, plenty of water and sunscreen for the 1,200 taking part Saturday’s 2025 Manx Telecom Parish Walk.
The Met Office at Ronaldsway says the weather will be very warm and even overnight temperatures into Sunday will not drop below 14C.
Senior meteorological officer Kirsty Pendlebury says: ‘Looking at the latest computer model output for Saturday, the high pressure which will start to dominate the weather across the UK through the rest of this week, will have transferred eastwards into the North Sea.
‘This means that it currently looks like Saturday is going to be mostly dry and bright with lengthy sunny spells.’
As well as being warm, it is also set to be a rather muggy day for the walkers.
Ms Pendlebury said: ‘The winds on Saturday will start light to moderate from the southeast, however they will become a light southerly during the afternoon, and with quite humid conditions.
‘It is going to feel very warm, particularly with temperatures reaching up to 22C in some parts of the island.
‘For those intending on completing the walk, the temperatures will drop overnight, but are not expected to fall below around 14C, so a very mild night and humid night.
But Ms Pendlebury is not ruling out the chance of the odd showers.
She said: ‘Some computer models do have some heavy showers developing across western England and Ireland as the day progresses so we will need to keep an eye on these to see if they could end up affecting the island as we get closer to the time.’
The walk starts on the NSC’s athletics track at 8am on Saturday morning.