The Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service has said it is shocked and saddened following the ‘untimely’ death of local firefighter David Quayle.
Dave served at Castletown and Malew Fire Station for almost 25 years and was a ‘well respected and dedicated member of the crew’.
A spokesperson for the Fire and Rescue Service said: ‘Never without his sense of humour and trademark smile, he will be sadly missed by his colleagues and many friends throughout the service.
‘Thank you to you and your family for your service, Dave.’