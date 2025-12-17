A service dog has been praised for ‘helping immensely’ with the daily life of an island woman.
Dennis, a Cavapoo, was acquired as a puppy at 14 weeks old by 67-year-old Lesley Nicholson from Ramsey, with her specific intention being to train him to become her service dog.
Lesley brought Dennis into her life in 2021 because of ongoing medical needs at the time and in the aftermath of the death of her late husband.
’My husband died very suddenly at the start of 2021, and I became quite poorly,’ Lesley said.
‘It wasn’t through grief, but everything that was going on at the time.
‘I can’t say that Dennis has filled a void, but he’s been brilliant for me.
‘He knows when I'm feeling a specific way, like when I'm nervous or I’m not breathing right. He just knows it.’
Charity-provided service dogs have long waiting lists (usually around two years), which influenced Leslie’s decision to get her own dog and train it up.
However, she acknowledged that she wouldn’t have been able to do this without professional help, and acquired the services of island dog training company ‘K9 X’.
The family-run business provides general dog training and some daycare-style services, specialising in real-world environment training.
Training is customised to the owner’s needs, especially for service dogs, and focuses on teamwork between handler and dog.
Talking about Dennis, Ian Kelly from K9 X said: ‘It was dead easy and lovely to train him.
‘Training up service dogs is dependant on what people want. You make sure that the dog’s general obedience level and temperament is right, and then just focus on the bits that the owner wants for themself.
‘It really is just one big team effort.’
Lesley works at wealth management company Sterling Group which is based in Onchan, where Dennis has gained a growing reputation as the local community dog.
Wearing ‘assistance dog’ identification to clarify access rights in public spaces, he visits local places such as the Co-op, post office, cafés and Marks & Spencer’s, while he also has his own spot at Lesley’s local hairdressers.
Dennis has also been welcomed with open arms at Sterling Group - regularly wandering around the office in search of some treats and affection.
Managing director at Sterling Group, David Johnson, said: ‘It wasn’t a difficult decision [when Leslie asked if she could bring Dennis to work].
‘I’m a dog person anyway, and it feels like he has become part of the family here now.
‘He has his mad zoomy moments of course, but everyone likes him and he’s very good fun.’
Offering advice to others who may be considering getting a service dog, Lesley said: ‘I recommend going to the experts!
‘If you watch the dog and you find out its traits, you can certainly make it work for you.
‘Dennis has helped me immensely with my daily life - every single day he is there for me.’