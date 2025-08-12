A Ramsey business has thanked the professionalism of firefighters and police officers after one of its vans, and another vehicle parked next to it, was destroyed in a late-night blaze.
Fire crews were called to a large fire in a car park off Albert Road shortly after 10pm on Sunday.
Tyre Mann, a tyre dealer and repair shop based on Albert Road in Ramsey, said they were alerted just after 11pm and arrived at the scene within minutes.
In a post on Facebook, the company confirmed no one had been injured. ‘I can safely say that this is beyond economical repair.
‘No one was hurt which is the most important thing, everything else can be replaced,’ it said.
The business added: ‘As I’m sure most of you are already aware, there was a fire in Ramsey last night.
‘As a result of this, our van and another parked next to it have been destroyed.
‘We got a call at 11pm last night and were on scene a few minutes later, the fire had been extinguished but the damage had already been done.’
The business said while it remains open as usual, it asked if customers could be patient as it may be also dealing with police and fire investigators, or their insurance company.
A company spokesperson continued: ‘I would like to thank the firefighters and police officers who attended the scene last night and showed absolute professionalism dealing with this incident and we thank you for your service!’
Many members of the community have wished the team at Tyre Mann well.
One said: ‘It’s hard enough to run a business nowadays, so sorry.’
Isle of Man Today has contacted the Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service for further details on the incident.