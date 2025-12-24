Ramsey Commissioners will no longer be using AI generated images across its website and social media platforms.
It comes after a motion, submitted by Juan McGuinness, said using these pictures ‘runs counter’ to the local authority’s record of supporting artists for street art, community murals and graphics.
It added that AI doesn’t offer the ‘quality or authenticity’ that is provided by local creatives which has also ‘contributed significantly’ to the town’s identity.
The commissioners will be inviting expressions of interest from local artists as well as looking into costings for Ramsey themed artwork to use across its regular calendar of events.
