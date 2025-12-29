There were a large number of Hunt the Wren events taking place across the island on Boxing Day.
As one of the island’s longest-standing Manx Christmas traditions, it sees people coming together to sing and dance around the wren bush.
Traditionally held each year on December 26, it dates back to pre-Christian times, and is centred on 'the king of all birds', which is hunted and then danced through the streets on a special pole.
In recent years, this custom has seen an unprecedented growth in popularity, with large groups in eight locations around the island gaining numbers year on year.
The wren was a powerful symbol in Celtic folklore, and it was also linked with trickery, the old year, or pagan beliefs depending on the region.
Long ago, a real wren was involved in the ritual, but this was replaced with symbolic versions (such as the fake bird).
For centuries, the tradition was widely practised across the Europe, but interest began declining in about the 1900s.
Since then, the Isle of Man is one of the only places in the world that still ‘hunts the wren'.
From 10am to 11.40am on Boxing Day, Port St Mary, Douglas, Ramsey, St John’s, Willaston, Kirk Michael, Ballaugh and Sulby all marked the occasion with dancing in locations car parks, pubs and churches.
A spokesperson from Culture Vannin commented: ‘All of these events are community-led, organised and supported by the communities themselves.
‘It’s great if we all shout very loudly about what great things our Manx culture and traditions are!’