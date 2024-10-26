The first bottle of Refuge Manx Rum was auctioned for £1,325 at the Villa Marina Royal Hall last night (Friday), with the entire amount raised going to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).
The auction was a highlight of the RNLI Isle of Man Gala Dinner, which commemorated the lifesaving charity's 200th anniversary.
The event brought together representatives and supporters from all five of the island’s lifeboat stations to celebrate this historic milestone.
The auction featured ‘Bottle No.1’ of the limited-edition Refuge Manx Rum, produced by Ramsey-based Fynoderee Distillery.
This exclusive bottle, presented in a commemorative wooden box, drew considerable attention and competitive bidding from those in attendance and online.
Proceeds from the evening will go directly to the RNLI to support its ongoing mission of saving lives at sea.
In preparation for the auction, Fynoderee Distillery had been granted special permission by HM Customs and Excise last year to store 11 barrels of the new Manx rum inside the Tower of Refuge.
Earlier this month the barrels of rum, aged in oak bourbon casks, were brought ashore.
The distinctive rum boasts a light amber hue, with notes of toasted oak, vanilla, salted caramel, and bourbon.
It features a new label designed by local artist Julia Ashby Smyth, who also signed ‘Bottle No.1.’
The accompanying commemorative box includes a booklet detailing the history of the RNLI and the rum’s unique production process.
In addition to ‘Bottle No.1,’ the distillery has produced 2,500 bottles of the limited-edition Refuge Manx Rum, which are available for purchase at £125 each.
20% of proceeds from each bottle sold will be donated to the RNLI.
Furthermore, ‘Bottle No.200’ will be donated to the RNLI for its national archive, marking the special milestone.