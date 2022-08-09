First exam results since 2019
Subscribe newsletter
Around 1,400 students in the island will receive their grades this month for a range of courses including A Levels, GCSEs and BTecs.
They will be the first cohort to be awarded grades based on end-of-year exams since the start of the pandemic – during which final grades were determined by teacher assessment instead of exams.
The disruption faced by pupils during this challenging time will be acknowledged by the awarding bodies for all level 1, 2 and 3 qualifications when setting grade boundaries.
Results next Thursday (August 18) will be for A-level, BTec Level 3 and other Level 3 qualifications.
The following Thursday (August 25) IGCSE, GCSE and other Level 1 & 2 qualifications students will get their results, as will BTec and other technical and vocational qualifications).
The upper sixth form students at King William’s College have already received their International Baccalaureate results early last month, and the school’s GCSE results will be received at the same time as state schools.
Some results are also available to students via secure logins prior to the main results days.
Students are expected to collect their grades in person at the school where they studied and staff will be on hand to offer support on their next steps. Details of additional help is also available on the Department of Education, Sport and Culture’s Signposts Website.
Students will receive further details in the coming days as schools and University College Isle of Man (UCM) update their websites and social media.
Anyone who can’t attend on the day to collect their results is asked to contact their school in advance to find out how they can make an alternative arrangement.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |