The MSPCA has confirmed the arrival of the first gull chick of the season, reminding the public that gulls, along with their nests, eggs, and chicks, are legally protected under wildlife legislation.
The charity has advised that newly hatched chicks often leave their nests soon after birth and may fall from rooftops into streets.
While this behavior is natural, intervention should be minimal and carefully considered.
Wildlife experts advise that if a chick is not yet at the fledgling stage and appears uninjured, it should be returned to its rooftop nest or placed on a nearby lower roof.
The public is also warned that adult gulls may exhibit protective behavior, such as swooping, if they perceive a threat to their young.