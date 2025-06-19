Manx charity, Supporters of the Curraghs Wildlife Park (SCWP), has provided two top-quality mobility scooters for visitors to use at the park.
The brightly colours scooters were funded with a grant from the Manx Lottery Trust’s community fund and supplied by Kissack Care Ltd.
Visitors can now pre-book the scooters free of charge.
Kim Etherton, chair of SCWP, said: ‘Staff asked if we could help to supply some new scooters, to replace an aging one and to increase the number available.
‘We are delighted to have been able to do this thanks to help from the Manx Lottery Trust.’
The park’s general manager Kathleen Graham added: ‘Our scooters enable people to explore the site, observe our wonderful animals and enjoy refreshments in the café. We are very grateful to SCWP for helping us to expand this valued service.’