The meetings provided the chance for attendees to find out more about the ‘potential’ of the proposed wind farm off the coast of Maughold to provide the island with renewable energy and economic benefits.
The Mooir Vannin offshore wind farm team were there to answer questions, guide visitors through information shown on display boards, and to show what the wind farm could look like by using virtual reality headsets and still photos.
John Galloway, Ørsted development director for the Isle of Man, said: ‘We’re very pleased with the response to the first two events.
‘It’s clear that there is a lot of interest in and enthusiasm for the project, in particular how it would provide additional revenue, jobs and other economy benefits.’
Three more consultation events will take place next month, at the Santander Work Cafe (August 6), Corrin Hall in Peel (August 7) and Bradda Glen Cafe in Port Erin (August 8).