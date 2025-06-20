A new book penned by island writer Sue King offers a detailed look at the evolution of eating out in the Isle of Man over the past two centuries.
‘Ham and Eggs and Turtle Soup – A Slice of Manx Culinary History’ traces the history of food served outside the home, from cafes and restaurants to school canteens, hospitals, holiday camps, and even internment camps.
King’s book examines what previous generations of residents and visitors consumed, presenting a wide range of menus, recipes, newspaper advertisements and food facts.
Organised into short themed sections - such as ‘afternoon teas’ and ‘youth camps’ - the book is illustrated with a mix of black-and-white and colour images depicting dishes, venues, and notable occasions.
It also includes examples of both familiar and long-forgotten foods, such as turtle soup, hydropathic pudding, giblet pie, and ice cream plombier.
As well as historical curiosities, the book provides guidance on recreating nostalgic dishes like chicken nuggets, pink custard, and lemon torte.
However, it does note that vintage recipes may not always be ‘accurate or practical by modern standards’.
The publication follows the success of the recent ‘Manx Menus’ competition, which drew attention to the diversity of the island’s current food scene.
Run by government agency Business Isle of Man and Visit Isle of Man, Manx Menu received more than 100 entries from 57 businesses across the island between February 14 and March 31.
VIBE Plant Based Café was the big winner this year, taking home the coveted overall award, as well as honours in the customer service and innovation categories.
Supported by Culture Vannin, ‘Ham and Eggs and Turtle Soup’ offers a comprehensive snapshot of the island’s culinary culture across 200 years.
It is now available for £25 from Manx National Heritage, the Bridge Bookshop in Ramsey and Port Erin and Mostly Manx in Douglas.