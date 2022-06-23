Fish deaths a mystery

The cause of the deaths of more than 100 fish is still unclear.

They were killed in a pollution incident in Groudle River during TT week, the government says.

Manx Utilities and the Department of the Environment, Food and Agriculture investigated and the source was identified as a surface water drain, which serves a nearby housing estate.

Samples have been taken and tested.

In total, 110 brown trout were found dead in a 200-metre stretch of river, directly downstream of the pipe and DEFA continue to monitor the area.

A government spokesman said: ‘People are asked to take extra care of what they dispose of down drains, sinks and toilets after a pollution incident killed more than 100 fish in Groudle Glen during TT week.