There have been a total of 129 fire incidents or safety issues reported at either Noble’s or Ramsey Cottage hospitals in the last seven years - including five started deliberately, figures show.
A Freedom of Information (FOI) request was made to Manx Care asking about the number of fire incidents and what caused them.
Manx Care provided figures from 2018 through to this year which showed there was only one building fire (in 2020) and the majority of incidents were false alarms or fire alarms activated accidentally.
However, five fires were started intentional with one each in the years 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022 and 2023.
There were 12 incidents related to cigarettes and eight occasions where the smell of smoke had been reported.
As well as incidents, the information released shows issues relating to fire safety with 24 fire risks or hazards reported and two issues with the fire evacuation procedure in 2021 and 2024.
There were also 11 occasions where problems with the sensors of fire panel were reported.
There was one report of a fire exit being blocked which happened in 2022.and one issue reported relating to a fire extinguisher/blanket reported in 2024.
No details were given on where the incidents took place or whether the Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service had to attend.
