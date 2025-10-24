The fourth annual Manx Care Awards will take place in March, with the aim of celebrating excellence across the Isle of Man’s health and social care services.
Organisers are inviting members of the public to take part by nominating individuals or teams for the ‘Island’s Choice Award’.
The award is the only category decided by public vote and aims to recognise a health or care professional, or team, who has made a significant difference to patients, service users, or their families.
Nominees should demonstrate a commitment to providing exceptional service and a positive impact on the wider community.
The Manx Care Awards were established in 2023 to highlight the dedication and achievements of staff and volunteers across the organisation.
Thirteen awards will be presented on the night, including 12 internal categories and the Island’s Choice Award.
The categories are: Quality and Safety Award; EDI Champion Award; Innovation Award; Learning Development Award; Rising Star Award; Leader of the Year Award; Volunteer of the Year Award; Unsung Hero (Non-Clinical) Award; Unsung Hero (Clinical) Award; Team of the Year Award; The CEO Outstanding Achievement Award; The Andrew Foster CBE Memorial Award; and The Island’s Choice Award.
Teresa Cope, chief executive of Manx Care, said: ‘This event is a celebration of the incredible dedication and compassion shown by our colleagues every day.
‘Your nominations help shine a light on those who make a real difference to people’s lives. It’s so important that our colleagues receive the recognition they deserve.’
The event is supported by island sponsors and is entirely cost-neutral for Manx Care.
Nominations for the Island’s Choice Award are now open and can be submitted through Manx Care’s online Consultation Hub (https://www.gov.im/about-the-government/statutory-boards/manx-care/care-awards/) until November 28.