Weaknesses in Manx Care’s financial governance contributed to its £15.6m deficit for the last financial year, an assessment of the organisation’s performance finds.
And the Health Minister Claire Christian concludes: ‘This level of financial deviation is unsustainable and necessitates urgent, coordinated intervention.’
The assessment reviews how well Manx Care delivered on its mandate, which sets out key priorities for health and social care services in the island.
Achievements are highlighted including improvements to urgent and emergency care and expansion of early intervention mental health services.
Manx Care also made progress in supporting those receiving life-changing diagnoses, while the introduction of certain NICE-approved treatments helped improve access to effective care.
However, the assessment also notes areas for improvement.
Manx Care ended the 2024-25 financial year with a deficit of £15.6m.
The main reasons for this deficit were tertiary care costs and inflationary pressures within contract and drug spending.
But Health and Social Care Minister Claire Christian said: ‘We acknowledge that a significant proportion of the cost pressures faced by Manx Care were beyond its direct control.
‘Nonetheless, it is evident that weaknesses in financial governance have materially contributed to the organisation’s deficit position.
‘This level of financial deviation is unsustainable and necessitates urgent, coordinated intervention.’
She said Manx Care had identified the risk of a structural deficit early in the financial year and had worked with the department on mitigation strategies.
While some measures were enacted, others did not secure political support, she said, and ‘ultimately, the interventions proved insufficient to contain spending within the allocated budget’.
During 2024-25, Manx Care met several performance targets, particularly with respect to aspects of mental health care and the timeliness of responses to complaints.
However, there were notable areas of declining performance, including extended waiting times for elective procedures, cancer services, and dental care.
The Minister said she was ‘deeply concerned’ by the continued deterioration in elective care performance.
By the end of March this year, 15,623 people were waiting for an initial consultant-led outpatient appointment.
The Minister said the growing waiting lists were the result of multiple factors, including system inefficiencies, limited productivity, rising demand from an ageing population, workforce shortages, financial constraints, and the residual impact of the Covid pandemic.
Looking ahead, Manx Care will continue to focus on its ‘Home First’ approach, which aims to help people live independently at home and reduce hospital admissions.
It will also continue efforts to improve efficiency, strengthen the quality of services and identify cost savings.
Ms Christian said: ‘This assessment supports our shared commitment to accountability and continuous improvement across health and care services.
‘While there are areas that need improvement - particularly around finances and waiting times - we recognise the dedication of Manx Care’s staff and the progress made in several key areas, including mental health and primary care.
‘The department is committed to supporting Manx Care in delivering its financial recovery programme.’
The Assessment of Manx Care 2024-25 has been published on the Tynwald register of business, prior to being debated at the November sitting.