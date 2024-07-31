Five men have denied affray after an alleged brawl at Barbary West Coast in Peel.
Steven John Kelly, aged 35, David Peter James Proctor, aged 35, James Gallagher, aged 21, Adam Joseph Craig Gallagher, aged 22, and Robert Neil Murray, aged 42, all pleaded not guilty to the charge as they appeared in front of magistrates on Tuesday, July 30.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that police were called to the Peel pub on April 7 after a report of a fight.
It is alleged that a melee took place involving punches and kicks.
Mr Swain said that fortunately there had been no serious injuries, and submitted that the case was suitable for trial in summary court.
Mr Kelly, who lives at Ballagyr Park in Peel, and Mr Proctor and James Gallagher, who both live at Roxwell Terrace in Peel, were represented in court by advocate Kaitlyn Shimmin.
Adam Gallagher was represented by David Reynolds and Mr Murray was represented by Helen Lobb.
All the advocates agreed that the case should be heard in summary court, saying that the altercation had only lasted a matter of seconds, and no weapons had been used.
A pre-trial review will be held in summary court on September 10 for all five men.
Bail continues for all parties in the sum of £500, with a condition not to enter Barbary West Coast.