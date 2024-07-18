Manx National Heritage (MNH) is celebrating a significant achievement as five of its sites have been recognised in Tripadvisor’s prestigious Travellers’ Choice Awards for 2024.
This accolade places these heritage sites among the top 10% of global listings on Tripadvisor, highlighting their excellence and popularity among visitors. The honoured sites include the Manx Museum, Castle Rushen, the Laxey Wheel, the House of Manannan, and Peel Castle.
These locations have consistently earned outstanding reviews over the past year, reflecting genuine feedback from visitors who have experienced these historical treasures first hand.
Pauline Wall, head of operations for Manx National Heritage, expressed her delight in the five iconic Manx sites being recognised.
She said: ‘We are honoured to be included among travellers’ favourites this year and extend our thanks to our many visitors for their feedback and reviews.
‘As a charity we couldn’t have done this without the support of our staff team, volunteers, visitors and supporters – thank you all.’
John Boris, chief growth officer at Tripadvisor, said: ‘Congratulations to the Manx Museum, Castle Rushen, Laxey Wheel, the House of Manannan and Peel Castle on their recognition in Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards for 2024.
‘Travelers’ Choice honours businesses that consistently demonstrate a commitment to hospitality excellence.
‘This means you have made such a memorable impact on your visitors that many of them took the time to go online and leave a great review about their experience.
‘People rely on Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice seal to help them navigate the myriad of things to see, eat and do across the globe.
‘We hope this recognition continues to drive business to you in 2024 and beyond.’
You can find out more about the historic sites, and other Manx National Heritage locations at www.manxnationalheritage.im.