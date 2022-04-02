Flat fire in Douglas
Saturday 2nd April 2022 4:20 pm
Share
Flat fire in Demesne Road, Douglas (Isle of Man Fire Service )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
The fire service was called today to a flat fire in Douglas.
At 1:30pm, crews from Douglas Fire Station were mobilised by the Emergency Services Joint Control Room to reports of smoke issuing from a property on Demesne Road.
On arrival the incident commander committed one breathing apparatus team into the property where they gained access into a flat and extinguished a small fire using a hose reel.
All persons were out of the building. Crews were in attendance for an hour.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |