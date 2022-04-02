Flat fire in Demesne Road, Douglas ( Isle of Man Fire Service )

The fire service was called today to a flat fire in Douglas.

At 1:30pm, crews from Douglas Fire Station were mobilised by the Emergency Services Joint Control Room to reports of smoke issuing from a property on Demesne Road.

On arrival the incident commander committed one breathing apparatus team into the property where they gained access into a flat and extinguished a small fire using a hose reel.