Flower festival has displays of bean cans and train sets

The Isle of Man Flower Festival saw professionals and amateurs create unique and varied arrangements over the weekend.

The annual three-day event in St John’s, which has been runnning for about 30 years, showcased 32 displays from churches, chapels and non-profit making organisations.

Marking the end of Manx National Week, it brought in more than 1,000 visitors to the flower displays at Tynwald Mills.

Organiser and committee member Patricia Babb said: ‘It’s gone as well as we would have hoped.’

Participants had to base floral arrangements around the theme of ‘The Spirit of Mann’.

She said: ‘They would interpret it sometimes through colour, so Trinity Patrick used the colours of Manx tartan in their arrangement, and Christian Aid did a display using all eight verses of the Manx National Anthem.

‘It was amazing to see how varied people had been in interpreting the theme.

‘There were traditional flower arrangements by people who were very good at it and there were others having a go and doing something quite different.

‘Foxdale Heritage did a model train set and Foodbank had their displays in Heinz beans cans!

‘Everybody had something Manx, there was always a Manx element brought into it somewhere.’