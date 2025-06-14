A former Ramsey Grammar School student has been named in the King’s Birthday Honours.
Faith Margaret Ward is awarded the MBE for services to pensions and the environment.
No longer an island resident, she has strong Manx connections and considers herself to be from the Isle of Man.
Her proud parents Avril and Andrew Dixon are the former proprietors of St Paul's Bookshop Ltd, Ramsey.
A former pupil of Auldyn Infants, Albert Road Primary and Ramsey Grammar School, Faith went on to attend Bradford University.
After receiving her master's degree, she worked for the Environment Agency in Bristol.
Ten years ago, Faith took a new post as chief responsible investment officer with Brunel Pension Partnership in Bristol.
She lives in Chippenham, Wiltshire.
On a voluntary basis Faith has completed a three-year stint on the Financial Advisory Board to the Church of England, is on the committee that supports and helps run her local church, St Paul's in Chippenham.
She is a past member of Kirk Bride W.I and a current member of Kington St Michael W.I. (Wiltshire Federation) and a WI Green Warrior.
Three Isle of Man residents have been recognised in King’s Birthday Honours List - journalist and true Manx legend John Watterson, the Very Reverend Nigel Godfrey, Dean of Peel Cathedral, and Café Lingo founder Karen Norton.