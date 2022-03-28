Flume contractors compiling report

Minister Julie Edge has insisted taxpayers will not foot the bill for the flumes lengthy repairs

The broken flume at the National Sports Centre (NSC) in Douglas has been assessed by the contractor.

The contractors visited the island earlier this year to assess the issues which caused the blue ‘fast’ flume to be shut in December.

A number of injuries were reported on the slide in the run up to Christmas following its opening.

While no ambulances were called to the NSC, recommendation was given to one of the injured parties to attend A&E.

Initial work on the flume was carried out on February 9 and 10, but this work did not mean the closed flume could reopen, and it remains shut to the public.

It has been confirmed that the contractors are now compiling a report with their findings.

Education, Sport and Culture Minister Julie Edge has insisted that taxpayers will not foot the bill for repairing the slide, and any costs incurred will be met by the contractor.