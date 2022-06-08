Fog to lift late morning
Wednesday 8th June 2022 6:30 am
The view from the Bungalow at 7.26am (Isle of Man Government webcam )
A few spots of rain at first this morning, then mostly dry but cloudy with hill fog. The hill fog will slowly lift late morning with some bright intervals this afternoon, but also the risk of a few showers. Light southeast winds will veer southwest and slowly increase through the day, with the maximum temperature 17 Celsius.
Outlook
Dry and bright on Thursday morning, but patchy rain and drizzle will develop during the afternoon. Moderate or fresh southerly winds and temperatures of 17 Celsius.
Dry with sunny spells of Friday but with a strong south-southwest wind.
Sunrise: 4:48am Today Sunset: 9:48pm Today
