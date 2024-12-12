An island cake artist has been shortlisted for a host of honours at a top industry awards competition.
Organised and hosted by top industry publication D'licious magazine, the competition is regarded as the ‘Oscars’ of the cake industry, the awards aim to recognise outstanding talent across the globe in the fields of cake decorating and icing artistry.
Aimee has made the shortlist for four categories in the forthcoming DMAs, namely Cake Designer of the Year, One to Watch, Flawless Finish and the coveted Cake Artist of the Year.
Aimee said: 'This year has been pivotal for my international career and being a finalist in so many incredible categories is truly overwhelming.
‘Representing the Isle of Man on this global stage is an honour, and I’m grateful to be recognised by my peers in such a competitive industry'
Aimee was one 11,500 food artists and companies across the world nominated for the awards, which have been held annually by the D'licious magazine brand since 2022.
She was selected from a top batch of artisans by internationally renowned journalists to make the final shortlist for each category.
She will now represent the Isle of Man amongst finalists from countries including USA, Dubai and Iraq who are all vying for the top honours.
nominations, all being judged by internationally renowned judges.
Selected amongst a handful of other finalists, Aimee stands proudly representing the Island against peers from the USA, Dubai and Iraq.
But Aimee is no stranger to industry recognition, having cemented her position as a leader in the cake community in recent years,
Previously she has acted as a judge and taught at Cake International, the world’s largest cake show, and is also a brand ambassador for several major companies including The Cake Decorating Company, Couture, Clairella, and BrambleSky.
Earlier this year, she taught at the Dortmund International Cake Show in Germany and has already been invited back to the 2025 Cake International show.
The cake queen has also launched her own cake-making product line which has quickly become a hit among professionals and amateur bakers alike.
Known for fusing elements of modern art, fashion, and design into her edible masterpieces, Aimee’s creations are celebrated as delicious one-of-a-kind cakes.
Aimee will learn of her awards fate alongside other finalists at the prestigious DMAs ceremony which will be held in Kent on February 15, 2025.
Voting for the awards opens at 10am on December 15 and will continue until midday on December 22.
You can vote for Aimme once nominations open by visiting https://www.dlicious-magazine.co.uk/categories.